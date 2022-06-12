NDLEA warns 2022 intending Hajj pilgrims against drug trafficking

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has warned 2022 intending Hajj pilgrims against involving in any act of drug trafficking.

It warned that pilgrims could take only prescription drugs to Saudi Arabia as the government there would not tolerate anything outside that and that they should not uphold the country in good light by avoiding drug trafficking.

Addressing the pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the 2022 Hajj, in Illorin, Kwara State Capital, on Sunday, an official of the anti-narcotic agency, Habiba Zubair said that they should avoid drugs which would get them arrested.

Zubair admonished the pilgrims not to take kolanuts or ground pepper to Saudi Arabia as they would be confiscated.

According to her, the pilgrims should watch out for bags belonging to strangers as they could be set up to carry incriminating substances belonging to drug dealers.

“You should avoid drugs capable of getting you arrested, Do not take any luggage from strangers in any circumstance as you may be tricked into taking on prohibitive substances,’’ she said.

The NDLEA official further said that the intending pilgrims to always wear the state’s uniform while in Saudi Arabia for easy identification.

