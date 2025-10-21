NDLEA unveils portal for drug test, visa clearance

As part of ongoing efforts to modernise its operations and curb drug-related offences, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has unveiled a digital portal designed to simplify the processes for drug integrity testing and visa clearance.

The platform, known as the Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance Automation System (DITViCAS), is aimed at making these services more seamless, accessible, and effective in addressing the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

The initiative was launched on Monday during a press briefing in Abuja by NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), who described it as a critical step toward eliminating delays, human interference, and certificate forgery in the agency’s procedures.

Marwa, who was represented by the agency’s Secretary, Shadrach Haruna, said that in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the agency has maintained an aggressive, balanced, and uncompromising approach to tackling illicit drug issues, with a focus on two critical fronts: drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction.

He explained that the new portal replaces the previously manual, delay-prone process of obtaining NDLEA visa clearance with a fully automated system designed to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce human interference, and enable seamless collaboration with partner agencies.

“It is also important to note that we have made provision on the system for private medical centres to partner with the agency as accredited centres for Drug Integrity Test. The system brings efficiency, flexibility and convenience to the process. Following this ceremony, applicants for Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance can now apply from home and choose any preferred location and book a date convenient and available for both applicant and the desk officer of the NDLEA without having to go and wait the whole day at the NDLEA office,” the enforcement boss said.

He added that the platform’s e-certification and verification features eliminate certificate forgery while ensuring greater transparency and reliability through supervisory dashboards available across NDLEA commands and formations.

“The extension of the service to students of tertiary institutions, and others is to significantly foster drug demand reduction across the country without any attempt to stigmatize any student or anyone, while our rehabilitation and counselling centres are open for those who test positive to ensure that no one is left without care,” Marwa added.

Speaking further on the essence of the platform, the NDLEA boss explained that “the portal integrates sophisticated background check protocols, ensuring that the certificate remains a robust security instrument that safeguards Nigeria’s international reputation and prevents drug syndicates from exploiting legitimate travel channels. This is a commitment to the Nigerian citizen: a commitment to stress-free, integrity-driven public service delivery.

Marwa explained that applicants can easily log on to the portal from anywhere, create an account, and schedule appointments at accredited centres, with drug test certificates generated instantly upon completion, and visa clearance processed within three days—or up to a week in special cases.

He said the Agency’s primary mission is to save lives, hence its advocacy for the Drug Integrity Test founded on a principle of prevention, rather than punishment, adding that it is an early-warning system designed to help individuals who may be experimenting with substances, giving them an opportunity for intervention and treatment before dependence sets in.

According to him, “This new digital portal allows institutions, organizations, and individuals—including parents and prospective couples—to apply for drug integrity tests seamlessly. It provides a verified, standardized, and secure process for testing and issuing certificates. It is a non-judgmental pathway designed to support our national drive for Demand Reduction, fostering healthier communities, safer workplaces, and a more secure national labour force. This is the future of our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign—proactive, compassionate, and data-driven.

“This initiative is a proof that the NDLEA is committed to leveraging the power of technology to combat the evolving complexities of drug trafficking and abuse. It is part of a broader strategy to digitize all our operations, ensuring our processes are modern, secure, and world-class. The war against drug abuse is one we must win for the sake of our youth, our families, and the future of our nation. With technology as our ally, we are better equipped, stronger, and more resolved than ever before.”

He further urged all stakeholders to embrace the new change and utilize the new platform fully because its success is a shared responsibility.