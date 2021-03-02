NDLEA uncovers five hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has uncovered five hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo State.

The agency explained that the farm was discovered during a raid by NDLEA operatives in Ita-Ipele and Ipele forests, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that over 41kgs of cannabis Ssativa and 6kgs of cannabis seeds were recovered during the operation.

Babafemi added that the agency arrested six suspects identified as Stephen Ikechukwu (38), Stephen Friday, (32), Austin Osadebe, (58), Friday Paul, (29), Adebayo Raphael, (25) and John Pius (45) during the operation.

“A total of 41kgs of Cannabis Sativa and 6kgs of Cannabis Seeds were recovered during the operation, while a total of five hectares of Cannabis farm was located and destroyed,” the statement said.