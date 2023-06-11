NDLEA uncovers drug lab, arrests five suspects in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a secret laboratory producing deadly illicit substance, Methamphetamine, in a residential community located in Ikeja Lagos state.

The clandestine laboratory sited on No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland Ikeja, after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed the illicit substance was being produced in the duplex building.

During the raid, already packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered by the anti-drug agency.

Also recovered by NDLEA operatives from the house were quantities of precursor chemicals and other items used for the production of the deadly drug.

It was learnt that the perpetrators of the deadly substances fled from the factory after they sighted NDLEA officials on the street.

Aside from that, the agency arrested no fewer than five suspected drug peddlers and recovered substances banned by the Federal Government across the state.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement released and made available to newsmen.

Babafemi added that efforts have been intensified to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house for prosecution in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, officers of the Lagos Command of the Agency the previous day, Monday 5th June arrested two suspects: Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo with 247 kilograms of skunk at Oyingbo area of Lagos while Tijani Damilola was nabbed at Isheri with 12.5 litres of skuchies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect recovered at Akerele area of Agege just as 12.5kg of the same substance was seized from Adebowale Babatunde after his arrest at Mushin on Thursday 8th June.

“Meanwhile, a consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the United Kingdom has been intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday 7th June and a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug, Olowokudejo Oladele Tonyi arrested.

“Similarly, a bid to export 3,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside women hair attachments to Monrovia, Liberia, by a cargo agent, Akinwale Taiwo Bolutife, through the MMIA was thwarted by operatives who arrested him during the outward clearance of passengers at departure gate of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport”.

