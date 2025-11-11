NDLEA, U.S probes N338bn cocaine seizure at Lagos port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that it is working with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to investigate the cartel responsible for the importation of 1,000 kilograms of cocaine seized at the PTML Terminal of Tincan Island Port, Lagos.

The collaboration follows the discovery of the shipment over the weekend in an empty container by port operators, who promptly alerted the NDLEA, Customs, and other security agencies for a joint examination.

Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday, stated that the agency’s collaboration with international partners aims to strengthen oversight and accountability in addressing large-scale drug trafficking into Nigeria.

According to him, preliminary field tests by the NDLEA confirmed the contents as cocaine, after which the consignment was formally placed under the agency’s custody on 11 November 2025.

He added that following confirmation through field tests, the consignment was officially transferred to NDLEA for further investigation, following collaborative engagements between the Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), and the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

During the handover, Marwa highlighted the significance of the seizure, valued at over $235 million (approximately N338 billion) on the international market, and emphasized the importance of global cooperation.

“The essence of collaborating with our international partners on this case is to ensure no stone is left unturned and every gap is sufficiently covered, so that ultimately we can bring all the masterminds behind this huge consignment to justice, wherever they are located across the globe,” he said, adding that the joint investigation reflects direct engagement with Customs leadership.