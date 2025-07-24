NDLEA, truck owners begin drug tests for drivers

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are considering the introduction of drug testing for drivers as part of efforts to curb substance abuse within the road transport sector.

This move comes as NARTO leadership pledged to collaborate with the anti-narcotics agency in preventing the use of trucks and passenger vehicles for drug trafficking, aligning with the NDLEA’s ongoing nationwide offensive against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Speaking during a meeting with NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), on Thursday in Abuja, NARTO National President, Yusuf Othman, who led a delegation of transport union leaders on a courtesy visit to the agency’s headquarters, described the engagement as both purposeful and timely.

“It reflects our deep appreciation of NDLEA’s efforts and our readiness as a key stakeholder in the road transport sector to align with your mission,” he stated.

“NARTO is acutely aware of the burden we carry. Our truck and passenger vehicles traverse every region of the country, serving as the arteries of commerce and connectivity.

“However, we also recognise that these same routes are occasionally exploited by criminal elements to traffic illicit substances.

“We at NARTO are committed to reversing that narrative. We believe that collaboration between our association and the NDLEA is both necessary and urgent, and we are ready to play our part,” Othman said.

To achieve the success of the collaboration, Othman proposed sensitization and training of NARTO drivers and transport operators on identifying and reporting suspicious cargo or behavior; establishment of joint intelligence-sharing mechanisms to monitor drug trafficking routes and tactics.

He also suggested deployment of NDLEA liaison officers at major NARTO parks and depots across the federation, and public awareness campaigns, using our national footprint to educate drivers and passengers on the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse.

While reaffirming NARTOs unwavering stand on the drug scourge, he said our highways must not be used to harm our nation. We want to see a transport industry that supports security, safety, and the health of our communities.

In his response, Marwa assured the delegation of the agency’s readiness to work with NARTO in tackling the drug problem.

“I have had good relationship with NARTO since my days in Lagos and I’m glad you’re concerned about the drug problem in Nigeria. We are more than ready to collaborate with you at your Parks and Depots.”

He also advised transport owners to conduct background checks on drivers before entrusting them with vehicles, to ensure they are not linked to drug syndicates or addicted to illicit substances.

According to him, such diligence would protect transport companies from the risks of vehicle seizures or losses due to crashes caused by drug-impaired drivers.