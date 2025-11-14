NDLEA strengthens maritime operations after UK training

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has strengthened its maritime operations following a week-long working visit to the United Kingdom by officers from its Directorate of Seaport Operations, aimed at boosting the agency’s capacity to combat drug trafficking and other crimes along Nigeria’s waterways.

A six-member delegation, led by the Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), Aminu Jega, undertook the training between 19 and 25 October 2025 under the guidance of Errol Flynn Macdonald of the UK Home Office (International Operations).

According to a statement issued on Friday by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the team visited key British maritime and border enforcement facilities, where they were exposed to international best practices in maritime intelligence, port security, and inter-agency coordination.

During the engagements, the officers received detailed presentations by the UK National Deep Rummaging Team, showcasing modern techniques and procedures for vessel rummage operations designed to detect and prevent illicit drug trafficking via sea routes.

The delegation also witnessed live demonstrations at Tilbury and Felixstowe Ports, where inward-bound containers from Nigeria underwent layered inspections and risk-based screening procedures.

Another highlight of the visit was the introduction and demonstration of the Advanced Sea Searcher System, a state-of-the-art underwater detection technology used to locate concealed contraband and drug consignments beneath ships and port structures.

The system’s high-precision capabilities were described as a game-changer in maritime interdiction, offering significant potential to enhance NDLEA’s operations along Nigeria’s coastal and port environments.

In his post-training presentation to NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), delegation leader Jega noted that the international exposure had deepened the team’s understanding of intelligence-led maritime enforcement.

He stressed that lessons learned from the visit would improve NDLEA’s operational coordination with other maritime and security agencies in Nigeria.

“We were exposed to advanced tools, data-sharing models, and inter-agency coordination frameworks that will significantly improve our maritime intelligence gathering and port surveillance operations.

The practical demonstrations, particularly in vessel rummage and underwater detection, are invaluable to NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to counter transnational drug trafficking through our seaports,” Jega stated.

In response, Marwa commended the officers for representing Nigeria well during the training tour and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to continuous capacity building and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

“Maritime routes remain critical in global drug trafficking networks. Strengthening our officers’ technical capacity and intelligence integration with our international partners is essential to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders. The lessons from this UK engagement will be vital in enhancing NDLEA’s effectiveness in intercepting drug consignments at sea and ensuring safer maritime operations,” Marwa stated.

He added that the agency would continue to deepen collaboration with the UK Home Office International Operations and other global law enforcement partners as part of ongoing efforts to combat transnational organized crime linked to illicit drugs.