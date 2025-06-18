NDLEA solicits Nigerians’ support in fighting drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called on Nigerians and state governments to take ownership of the campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), emphasized that the responsibility of shielding citizens, particularly the youth, from the grip of drug abuse must be a collective effort, not one borne by agency alone.

Marwa made the appeal during a joint press conference with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The briefing marked the unveiling of weeklong activities to commemorate the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking also known as World Drug Day.

“As we enter another United Nations year focused on prevention, it is vital to stress that the responsibility of shielding our citizens from harmful substances does not rest solely on the shoulders of the NDLEA,” Marwa said.

“It is a collective duty—one that demands the involvement of all, including the general public, families, communities, places of worship, and state governments.”

The NDLEA boss noted that this year’s global theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” would guide the agency’s awareness campaigns, stakeholder engagements, and outreach efforts throughout the year.

“On our part, we shall intensify our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy initiatives to further support families, schools, communities, workplaces, places of worship, associations, and trade unions in raising awareness on the dangers of illicit drug use and how to avoid falling victim”, Marwa stated.

Speaking during the briefing, he also outlined a series of activities lined up for the World Drug Day commemoration.

“On Friday, June 20, we will hold a Juma’at service at the National Mosque, Abuja. The following day, Saturday, 21st of June at 8am, we will stage a Walk Against Drug Abuse in collaboration with MTN Nigeria Foundation and the University of Abuja at the University campus in Gwagwalada.

“On Sunday, 22nd of June, a Thanksgiving Service will be held at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Regional Church, Wuye, Abuja, starting at 10 am. We will begin the following week with the final stage of an Essay Competition on Monday, 23rd of June. In this round, schoolchildren will present letters they have written on the theme: “Why I Must Not Take Drugs.”

“Our focus on Tuesday, 24th of June, will be on out-of-school youth. To this end, we will conduct an outreach campaign in markets and motor parks across the FCT Area Councils, beginning at 8 am. Finally, on Thursday, 26th of June, which marks World Drug Day, we will hold the grand finale—a commemorative event at the State House Conference Centre, commencing at 9 am.”

He said as part of efforts to address the country’s drug use situation, the NDLEA has also continued on an upward trajectory in terms of arrests, convictions, and seizures.

The NDLEA boss also highlighted the agency’s achievements under his leadership, including modernised operations through the use of body cameras, the commissioning of rehabilitation centres and barracks, and sustained efforts that have led to record arrests and convictions.

Also speaking at the briefing, the UNODC Country Representative, Cheikh Toure, represented by Deputy Head Danilo Campisi, urged state governments to actively participate in drug control efforts and ensure the availability of evidence-based prevention and treatment programmes.

“The illicit drug trade is linked to other serious crimes including human trafficking, illegal mining, and environmental degradation,” Campisi warned.

“We must involve sub-national governments—real change will not happen if interventions remain centralised.”

The UN agency commended NDLEA for its commitment and reaffirmed its continued partnership with Nigeria in tackling the drug menace.