24.3 C
Lagos
Sunday, June 22, 2025
spot_img
National

NDLEA senior officer regains freedom 10-day after abduction in Anambra

0
11

The Anambra Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Anambra State Director, Daniel Onyishi.

It would be recalled that the victim was abducted in the early hours of 12th June 2025 along Winner Road, Awka, the State capital.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the release on Sunday, added that the NDLEA senior officer is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention.

According to him, “The Police, in collaboration with sister Agencies, especially the high-powered covert Operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which helped the victim’s safe return”.

Previous article
How Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi can learn from Tinubu’s school of politics

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.