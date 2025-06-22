NDLEA senior officer regains freedom 10-day after abduction in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Anambra State Director, Daniel Onyishi.

It would be recalled that the victim was abducted in the early hours of 12th June 2025 along Winner Road, Awka, the State capital.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the release on Sunday, added that the NDLEA senior officer is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention.

According to him, “The Police, in collaboration with sister Agencies, especially the high-powered covert Operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which helped the victim’s safe return”.