NDLEA seizes illicit drugs worth N2.8bn in Jigawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa State has recorded major successes in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, with seizures worth over N2.8 billion and the conviction of 136 offenders in 2025.

The seizures and convictions were achieved through sustained enforcement operations, intelligence-led raids, arrests, and prosecutions of suspects involved in the sale and distribution of illicit substances across the state.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday at the NDLEA Command headquarters in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, during a briefing on the Command’s 2025 records and activities.

Speaking at the briefing, State Commander Hassan Kabaju said the drugs seized included 441.973kg of cannabis sativa, 1,373.886kg of psychotropic substances, and 128.520kg of other substances of abuse. He explained that 577 suspects were arrested during the period, comprising 558 males and 19 females, out of which 136 were successfully prosecuted and convicted.

“The seized drugs are worth approximately N2.8 billion based on current market prices,” Kabaju said. “The Command worked with great determination to limit the supply and abuse of hard drugs and other psychoactive substances.”

Kabaju also disclosed that the Command counselled 552 drug users, while 59 male drug-dependent persons were referred for treatment and rehabilitation at the NDLEA Drug Demand Reduction Unit. He noted that, under the War Against Drug Abuse campaign, the Command conducted 39,383 drug prevention lectures and advocacy programmes in schools, including tertiary institutions across the state.

Despite challenges such as inadequate vehicles and operational equipment, the NDLEA Commander said the Command would continue to extend its operations to all 27 local government areas of Jigawa to tackle drug trafficking and abuse. He commended the efforts of officers, thanked members of the public for their support, and urged continued collaboration in the fight against drug abuse in the state.