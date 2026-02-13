NDLEA seizes 64 cannabis bags from Kano smugglers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 64 bags of cannabis sativa concealed inside a cement-laden trailer along the Zaria–Kano road, arresting the driver and launching an investigation into the criminal network behind the shipment.

The seizure was carried out by officers of the NDLEA Kano Strategic Command, attached to the Kiru Area Command, following intelligence-led surveillance and careful monitoring of the suspect vehicle.

According to a press release issued on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the trailer had departed Obajana in Kogi State and was en route to Mubi in Adamawa State when it was intercepted. The truck, loaded with cement reportedly produced by Dangote Cement, was found to be concealing the illegal consignment within its legitimate cargo.

Commander of the Kano Strategic Command, D.Y. Lawal, described the operation as a demonstration of the agency’s commitment to disrupting drug trafficking networks.

“This seizure is the result of meticulous intelligence work and the dedication of our officers,” Lawal said. “The drugs were concealed within legitimate cargo and are believed to have been intended for distribution in Kano ahead of the Ramadan period. We will not allow drug traffickers to endanger the safety and spiritual wellbeing of our communities.”

The driver of the trailer has been taken into NDLEA custody and is being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Lawal further noted that, in line with directives from NDLEA Chairman and CEO Mohamed Buba Marwa, the Kano Command would intensify enforcement efforts across the state.

“We will step up patrols, reinforce checkpoints, and sustain intelligence-driven operations statewide. Investigation into the network behind this shipment is ongoing, and every effort is being made to identify and apprehend all collaborators and facilitators. Those found culpable will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The agency also called on members of the public to continue providing timely information to support its operations.

“Community cooperation remains essential to protect citizens and preserve the peace and sanctity of communal and religious observances,” the statement added.