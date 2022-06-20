NDLEA secures 2,369 drug dealers’ conviction under 17 months

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa has disclosed that no fewer than 2,369 drug dealers have been convicted under 17 months across the country.

He said noted that 17,657 other drug dealers were arrested including 10 drug barons between January 2021 and May 2022 while 154,667.339kg drugs were seized in the first five months of 2022 as well.

Marwa said that in 2021, about 8,000 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated, in most cases through brief interventions and that in the first five months of 2022,an additional 3,523 were also counselled and treated in NDLEA facilities.

The NDLEA boss said that changing dynamics have forced a paradigm shift that encompasses a balanced approach to tackling the drug problem in the country.

According to him, That has brought to the fore the imperative of looking at the drug problem through the lens of public health and also tackling such as a broader social problem rather than through the conventional, narrow, criminal matter approach.

Through a statement released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Monday, in Abuja, Marwa said that it has become prudent to initiate mechanisms and measures that are proactively extenuating in curbing drug trafficking.

According to him, the Agencys policy of Drug Integrity Test is predicated on getting help to drug users suffering in silence because they cannot seek the needed health treatment due to social stigma and discrimination.

He disclosed that the NDLEA Call Centre would be unveiled soon that would obe manned by professionals and experts in counselling, psychotherapy, psychology, psychiatry and more to offer help to drug users who will make use of our toll-free lines to seek counselling 24/7.

Marwa said that this would also enable those afraid of stigmitisation to be able to seek help without necessarily being seen or identified by anyone.

“Even as we rev up our drug supply reduction offensive, it is certain that we are not relenting on getting help to those suffering from drug use disorder. The forthcoming sensitization training on Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care (DPTC) for Governors Wives will bolster the effort to ensure that the consequences of drug abuse are nipped in the bud and prevented from snowballing into a public health problem that would overwhelm our society in the long run.” he said.

On his part, the Country Representative of UNODC, Oliver Stolpe urged governments at all levels in Nigeria, candidates for political offices and international partners not to lose sight of the public health crisis caused by drug use in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

