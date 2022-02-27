NDLEA recovers €809,850 from two foreign returnees after landing Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and detained two female Italian and Austrian returnees for being in possession of €809,850 cash at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

Also, the agency, less than 24 hours after arresting nine drug dealers during a raid of Lagos communities, has disclosed that five suspects linked to various quantities of heroin and other illicit drugs including 649,300 capsules of Tramadol have been arrested at different locations in the country.

While the two abroad returnees linked to the cash were: Ayeki Happy and Precious Idahagbon, the five drug dealers apprehended were: Nasiru Abdulrahman, Nwadu Ekene Christian, Fahad Mohammed, Ayomide Adewale, and Abdulmuminu Abubakar.

On the arrested suspects, Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), said that the agency was not ready to back down on its enforcement, urging the anti-narcotic officials to intensify the offensive action against all drug cartels across Nigeria.

Explaining how the arrests were made, cash and drugs were intercepted, Director, Media, and Advocacy for the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, disclosed that some of the drugs were about to be airlifted and transported to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Cameroon.

In a statement made available to The Guild, the NDLEA spokesperson added that through the officials’ intelligence gathering, over 1,000 kilograms of drugs that would have either been in circulation across Nigeria as well as airlifted abroad were intercepted by NDLEA personnel.

The statement reads: “At least, 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg and 809,850 Euros cash were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos where various quantities of Heroin and other illicit drugs were also blocked from being exported to the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

“At the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse at the airport, anti-narcotics officers seized 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg weighing 460.95kg imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa through Ethiopian Airline on Wednesday 16th Feb. A suspect, Nwadu Ekene Christian was arrested in connection with the seizure.

“On the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy who arrived at the airport from Italy on a Turkish Airlines flight was arrested with 69,850 Euros cash concealed in her luggage. This was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon was arrested with 740,000 Euros cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria via Istanbul, Turkey. Both cash seizures are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of the drug business.

“At the NAHCO export shed of the airport, operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of Cannabis concealed in packages of black soap (Dudu-Osun), during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK. This is as another consignment presented for export to Dubai, UAE at SAHCO shed was also recovered after 30 parcels of cannabis hidden in cartons of cornflakes were discovered in it.

“No less than 6.5kg of Heroin, Khat, and Oxycodone packaged for export to USA, and Canada were seized at a major courier company in Lagos by operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI. The drugs were concealed in shoes, and carton walls.

“In Kano, a 34-year-old Nasiru Abdulrahman was arrested with 476kg of Cannabis at Kwanar Dan Gora, Kiru local government area of the state on Friday 25th Feb, while in Adamawa, 4,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were seized from Abdulmuminu Abubakar, 24, who was arrested at Gidan Madara, Mubi North LGA on Tuesday 22nd Feb while travelling on a motorcycle to deliver the drugs in Bukula, Cameroon Republic.

“He claimed another suspect, Fahad Mohammed, 19, gave the consignment to him. Fahad was later arrested in a follow-up operation at his home in Kasuwan Borkono Area of Mubi town.

“In Abuja, two consignments were intercepted from transport vehicles in Abaji area of the FCT. While the first contained 12kg cannabis, the second has 356kg of the same substance. A follow-up operation in Kaduna led to the arrest of the owner of the 356kg cannabis, Ayomide Adewale, 29”.

