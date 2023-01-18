NDLEA records over 26, 000 drug traffickers’ arrests in 2yrs

Among the drug dealers arrested by the agency during the period of review, were 34 barons picked across the country for engaging in illicit substances deals.
Of the conviction figure, 2,346 were recorded in 2022 alone, which is the highest in the history of the Agency and was said to almost double the highest ever recorded by NDLEA.
Marwa, meanwhile, warned that unrepentant drug barons and cartels will face a tougher time in 2023 if they fail to back out from the illicit drug business in the country.
