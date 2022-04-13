NDLEA records 677 drug traffickers convictions, 3,359 awaiting prosecution under 3month

No fewer than 677 drug traffickers arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been sentenced to different jail terms by different courts across the country between January and March 2022.

Aside from that, over 3,359 suspected drug traffickers apprehended by the anti-narcotic agency within the period under review were currently waiting to be prosecuted after being found in possession of different substances banned by the Federal Government

According to NDLEA, 65,915.891 kilograms of assorted drugs were seized from drug peddlers across the country within the same period.

No fewer than 2,223 drug users were also counselled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities across the country in the first quarter of the year.

The agency noted that the figures represent a fair balance between the Agency’s drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that Lagos had the highest figure for drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from parts of the state.

The state was followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized between the first quarter of the year while Kano and Kaduna states led the pack in the arrests of offenders with 194 arrests each within the same period.

While a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo state, 14.869 hectares suffered the same fate in Edo and a hectare was destroyed in Bayelsa state within the same period.

A further breakdown of the drugs seized within the first quarter of the year, in the statement signed by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shows Cannabis leading the table in January with 8,205.75kg; followed by Codeine -414.281kg; Diazepam -192.459kg; Tramadol -135.067kg; Rophynol -43.062kg and Cocaine -24.32kg.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, in February, Cannabis also topped the list of seizures with 20,538.79kg; Codeine -1,848.052kg; Tramadol -540.354kg; Diazepam -137.041kg; Rophynol -80.261kg; Cocaine -15.727kg; Methamphetamine – 6.207kg and Heroin – 4.006kg.

“Cannabis also topped the list of seizures in March with 21,583.81kg; followed by Tramadol -8,965.319kg; Codeine -417.207kg; Diazepam -57.755kg; Cocaine -45.082kg; Methamphetamine -7.527kg; Rophynol -6.34kg and Heroin -1.497kg”.

While appreciating the commitment of officers and men of the Agency for a commendable performance in the first quarter of the year, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) urged them not to rest on their oars.

He assured them that every outstanding performance would always attract commensurate commendation and/or reward.

