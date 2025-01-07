NDLEA records 3,250 convictions, seizes 2.6M kilogram drugs in 2024

Determined to end drug trafficking in Nigeria and its intake by the citizens, particularly youths, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured the conviction of over 3,250 peddlers arraigned before courts and seized over 2.6 million kilograms of illicit drugs across the country in 2024.

The convicts including 10 drug barons were among the over 18,500 trafficking offenders apprehended by the agency during the year under review across the country.

Meanwhile, in the same year, the anti-drug agency intensified its advocacy efforts by counseling and rehabilitating over 8, 200 drug addicts to become NDLEA advocates against drug intake in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) disclosed the statistics during the commissioning of the central exhibit office donated by the United States government to the agency in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Tuesday.

Marwa stated that the steady operational successes being recorded by the anti-narcotic body in its drug supply and demand reduction efforts would continue to justify the support and assistance it is getting from the United States government, other partners, and stakeholders.

While commending the United States government as a reliable ally in Nigeria’s renewed efforts to combat drug-related crimes, Marwa said the continued collaboration with the US has been infinite, bolstered, and enhanced NDLEA’s operational capabilities.

According to him, “Today, I am particularly pleased to acknowledge one of such gestures, namely the donation of the office for our central exhibit custodians. This donation acknowledges the critical need for efficient and secure handling of evidence, which is essential for the successful prosecution of drug-related cases. This contribution will not only strengthen our operational framework but also set a new standard for accountability and transparency in drug law enforcement. It is an investment in the security and the future of our nations.”

He said despite the Agency’s improved performance, “we recognise that the war against drug trafficking and abuse is far from over. As an organisation, we are committed to surmounting the challenges.” The NDLEA said the challenges notwithstanding, tremendous successes have been recorded on all fronts against the drug menace.

His words, “So far, the results have been justifying. In 2024, we seized over 2.6 million kilograms of illicit drugs. Across the country, we arrested more than 18,500 drug trafficking offenders. Got over 3,250 convicted, including 10 drug barons, with more than 220 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed, while in the same breath we counselled and rehabilitated over 8, 200, with more than 3,000 sensitisation and advocacy programmes organized across the country in schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres, work places and communities, among others, thus creating an equipoise between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.”

While calling for continuous support and more collaboration from the US government and other partners, Marwa said the challenges of illicit drugs are dynamic and multifaceted, and as such require continuous partnership and innovation.

“That is why we are pragmatic in our unending quest for further support from our international partners, key stakeholders, and public-spirited persons. We seek intervention in critical areas such as capacity building and enhanced training for our officers, provision of technology and equipment, especially for advanced surveillance and tracking, intelligence and information sharing, and provision of operational logistics”, he added.

He commended the American people for their support and magnanimity over the years. “Our shared goal remains the protection of lives and the promotion of a safer, healthier world. As Chairman and CEO of NDLEA, I pledge our commitment to accountability, transparency, and the effective utilisation of the resources entrusted to us. I assure you that every donation inspires confidence in the agency and, by extension, inspires resilience, hard work and dedication among our workforce.”

He specifically thanked the US DEA attaché in Nigeria, Mr. Robert Bascoe, whose untiring efforts and commitment made the donation and several others a reality even as he expressed gratitude to the United States Africa Command and the US Embassy for their invaluable partnership.