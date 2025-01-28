NDLEA records 21 convictions, seize 537kg drugs in Yobe

The Yobe Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed that its command has successfully secured the conviction of 21 suspects in drug-related offenses across the State.

Aside from the convicts, the anti-drug agency apprehended 46 individuals for drug peddling and seized over 537 kilograms of illicit drugs

The Yobe NDLEA Commander, Abdulazeez Ogungboye, disclosed that the confiscated drugs comprised 396.526 kilograms of marijuana and 141.2 kilograms of psychotropic substances.

In addition to its enforcement activities, the agency provided counseling services to 219 individuals struggling with drug addiction.

It also organized awareness campaigns targeting schools, workplaces, communities, and religious organizations to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

Ogungboye highlighted the success of the agency’s three-month rehabilitation program, which graduated five individuals in 2024.

He further urged the state government to establish a modern rehabilitation centre, noting the limitations of the current temporary facility.

Expressing gratitude for the support received from state authorities and partner organizations, Ogungboye emphasized the need for continued collaboration in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Yobe State.