NDLEA records 14,480 drug dealers’ arrest in 10 months

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) has disclosed that 14,480 suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the agency between January and October 2024.

Marwa added over 2 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized by the anti-narcotics agency at seaports, airports, land borders, and communities across the country.

Marwa stated on Wednesday while briefing House of Representatives Committee members on Narcotic Drugs who were on an oversight visit to the national headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja.

He said with the record of work done by the agency in the past 10 months, “we can say with certainty that we are on course to beat the performance of the previous three years.”

According to him, “between January 1 and October 30, 2024, we recorded 14, 480 arrests of drug offenders, including 15 drug barons. Within the same time, we have been able to secure 2,867 convictions in court. This is far more than what we have achieved in each of the past three years. Our seizures in 10 months amounted to 2.4 million kilograms of illicit drugs, which also surpassed last year’s record.

“We successfully located and destroyed 547, 378 kilograms of cannabis plantations. Similarly, our drug demand reduction figure is on the positive side. In the past 10 months, the agency counselled and rehabilitated 6, 655 drug users. In the breath, we conducted a total of 3, 064 awareness campaigns and sensitisation lectures in schools, motor parks, worship centres, work places, and communities, among others, which reached 1, 327, 181 people.”

He cited the largest single heroin seizure of 51.90kg in the history of the agency at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in February; securing life imprisonment sentences for some notorious drug traffickers; arrest of most wanted drug barons in Lagos and the recent passage of the NDLEA Act amendment bill as some of the milestones of the Agency in 2024.

While commending the lawmakers for their support in the outgoing year, Marwa urged them to remain steadfast so that the Agency can achieve more.

“In the past three years, we have harnessed and maximized the limited resources at our disposal to achieve impressive results. We can do more, and we are rearing to do more if given adequate resources. So, I will have to implore you not to relent or become weary of your oversight in ensuring that we are 100 percent mobilised in all our operations. We have come a long way, from an agency that was grossly emasculated due to a lack of resources to a government organ that is now up and doing.”

“We are only a short distance away from attaining full strength to achieve all our set objectives that will make Nigeria safe from the scourge of illicit drugs. Pushing us to reach that watershed is very much in your power to do. While we thank you immensely for bringing us this far with your support, we look forward to more of that support that will put us on a pedestal where we will be sufficiently funded to work at our optimal best”, the NDLEA boss added.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Abass Adigun commended the leadership and personnel of the Agency for their dedication to duty despite the often-challenging circumstances under which they operate.

“As we conduct our oversight responsibilities, I assure you of our committee’s unwavering support in ensuring that the NDLEA remains adequately equipped to fulfill its mission. This includes advocating for improved funding, modern tools, and a conducive working environment for all staff”, the lawmaker assured.