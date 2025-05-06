NDLEA records 11,628 drug dealers’ conviction in 4yrs

As part of its efforts to combat drug-related crimes in Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) secured 11,628 convictions of drug dealers arraigned in court between January 2021 and March 2025.

The convictions, which span the entire country, include drug barons and street-level dealers, and are part of the NDLEA’s broader effort to disrupt major trafficking operations and dismantle cartels responsible for flooding the nation with illicit substances.

In addition to enforcement actions, the NDLEA has focused on rehabilitation and preventive measures, with 24,375 drug users receiving counseling and treatment at its facilities between January 2021 and March 2025.

The agency also conducted 10,501 drug sensitization programs under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, reaching over 3.8 million participants across various communities.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) disclosed the statistics during the opening ceremony of a conference for Nigeria Governors’ Spouses held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum, aimed to address the escalating drug abuse crisis in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Marwa disclosed that the agency seized over 10.3 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs and cleared about 1,330 hectares of cannabis farms during the review period.

He stressed that the operations are integral to the NDLEA’s broader strategy to tackle both the supply and demand sides of drug abuse across the country.

Marwa called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to develop community-centered solutions to the drug menace, stressing the importance of prevention strategies, especially among vulnerable populations, including the youth.

The NDLEA’s multifaceted approach underscores its commitment to tackling drug abuse and trafficking through enforcement, rehabilitation, and public education initiatives.