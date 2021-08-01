NDLEA raids bandits’ drugs warehouse, recovers 125 cannabis bags in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has narrated how its operatives raided and recovered 125 cannabis bags in a Niger State warehouse said to belong to bandits operating across the state.

It explained that the warehouse located at Mailefe village in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state were used a storage of drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state.

Giving breakdown of the agency’s activities, the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, said that the feat which was achieved last Thursday followed intelligence received by the nation’s foremost anti-narcotic agency.

According to him, after a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.

The NDLEA boss also revealed that operatives of the agency arrested a Liberia-based Nigerian lady who hide 35 wraps of cocoine inside her private part while on her way out of Nigeria with the illicit drugs.

He said that the 35 wraps of cocaine were recovered from the underwear of the suspect identified as Okafor Edith yesterday at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos State during outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire, to Monrovia, Liberia.

The suspect who was said to have tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the Airport was however picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

Marwa (Retd), through a statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that during preliminary interview, the suspect claimed that her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

In a similar event, Marwa said another intending male passenger going to Istanbul and identified as Echendi Maduakolam was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on 27th July during outward clearance of Egypt airline to Turkey with 78grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

According to him, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt airline with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag on the same day.

Marwa, however, commended the commanders, officers and men of the MMIA and Niger state commands of the gency for their continued efforts in tracking down traffickers of illicit drugs in their areas of responsibility.

He charged them and their counterparts in other commands to remain focussed and resolute in pursuit of the goal to rid Nigeria of illicit substances and drug related criminalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

