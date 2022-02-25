NDLEA prepares legal actions against Zinoleesky, five others 

A Nigerian hip-hop artistes, Oniyide Azeez, popularly called Zinoleesky, and five others currently being detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) could be arraigned before over alleged involvement in illicit drugs.

The other five under the agency detention, according to NDLEA, includes Abimbola, Owoeye Micheal, Joel Dominiga, Olaolohun Mariam and Ibrahim Alao.

The agency, sources from its headquarters in Abuja, said that efforts were already being made to present the six, including four male and two females, before the court for prosecution in accordance with the country’s law on drugs.

NDLEA, according to him, legal actions would be based on the drugs found on them and others removed from the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) parked within the premises that was said to have been own by their signee, AbdulAzeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley.

The source added that like others that have been arraigned, the artiste and his five friends would not be spared from been prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Hinting on NDLEA plans, it’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the drugs were found with the suspect and that they also prevented the agency officials from searching the house owned Abdulazeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley. Babafemi, while responding to questions from presenters on a popular television entertainment show yesterday, said that all the agency is doing was basically to have a drug free society. “During the cause of the arrest, money and cannabis were found in their possession. We found it in a room occupied by three young men. Also, while searching the house, additional drugs and money were found in a SUV that was discovered to belong to them. “Before our men were allowed access into the premises, there was serious resistance and in the process, there were a lot of attempt to destroy the drug exhibit but our men were still able to get it from them including money”. The agency’s spokesperson stressed that the arrest of Zinoleesky and five others was not an indication that NDLEA was after celebrities rather the agency was only enforcing provisions of the law. “I will not say there is a deliberated attempt to go after celebrities across the country. We work with intelligence and push for more advocacy”, he added. This came weeks after the Agency arrested and arraigned fast-rising skit maker, De General, after raiding his residence in Lagos and was found with substances tagged illegal.

