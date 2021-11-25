NDLEA picks Liberia-based Nigerian for trafficking N2.7bn cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 32-year-old Liberia-based Nigerian drug trafficker, Maduabuchi Chinedu for trafficking 9.30 kilograms of cocaine worth over N2.7billion.

Chinedu was said to have been intercepted by the operatives of NDLEA in possession of cocaine pellet wrapped in candies and concealed in his luggage. The suspect who hails from Obaha Okigwe village, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, was said to live in Liberia where he works as a miner.

He was arrested yesterday during a search of Ethiopian Airlines flight 911 by the anti-graft agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.

During interrogation, Chinedu confessed that he left Nigeria in 2018 to seek for greener pastures in Liberia where he now had a residence permit, adding that economic pressure and the need to raise money to treat his mother for an eye problem led him to seek help from a friend in Liberia.

He further explained that the friend introduced him to another friend based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia who eventually gave him the consignment to deliver in Abuja for a fee of N1 million, noting that he had been asked to deliver the drug in Ivory Coast but was rerouted to Nigeria at the last minute.

While commending the officers and men of the NAIA Command of the agency for their immense effort with other security agencies at the airport, the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa urged them and their colleagues in other sister commands to always remain two steps ahead of merchants of death who are daily getting more desperate to make money at the expense of tarnishing the image of the country.

