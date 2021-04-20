NDLEA picks 300-level student, lover selling drug-cookies to schoolchildren

A 300-level University student, Rhoda Agboje, and her lover have been arrested and detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for selling cookies infused with illicit drugs to schoolchildren in Abuja and its environs.

Agboje, and her boyfriend identified as Ifeanyi Nwankwo, were said to have specialise in producing and selling drug cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja before they were nabbed by the law enforcement agency.

It was gathered that the duo’s cover was blown after Agboje sold her product to a young girl in the Abuja metropolis who ate and started misbehaving and making incoherent utterances resulting from effect of the drug-laced cookies.

Confirming the development, Commander, NDLEA FCT Command, Mohammed Sokoto, said that the lovers were arrested by the narcotics agents with the Federal Capital Territory Command of the agency.

Through a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Sokoto said that the command have also launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis; alcohol and rohypnol among other ingredients.

She added that the syndicate was blown open following the arrest of Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, 18th April, 2021.

According to him, she was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative estate, opposite Gaduwa estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat. After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

“Under interrogation, the prime suspect, Rhoda confessed she prepares the cookies with a friend and sells each pack of three pieces at N1, 500. A follow up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies.

“The boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo and all the equipment used for the production of the cookies were brought to the office for further investigation. The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT,” the statement said.

While commending officers and men of the FCT Command for unraveling the syndicate, the NDLEA Chief Executive Officer, Brig. General Buba Marwa (Retd), said that what the syndicate was doing was not only criminal but equally unconscionable by deliberately luring school children into drug under the cover of selling to them biscuits and cookies.

“I wish to draw the attention of parents to this new devious strategy to get children addicted to drug cookies and to urge them to remain vigilant while monitoring what their wards bring home from school or consume as snack”, Marwa was quoted as saying in the statement.