NDLEA picks 10 drug barons, intercepts 107kg cocaine, others in FCT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has arrested a 28-year-old young lady, Ese Patrick, and her boyfriend, as well as eight other online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

EFCC stated that 107 kilogrammes of cocaine, other assorted drugs, said to be the most expensive psychoactive variant of cannabis in town, 11 despatch motorcycles, and a car was intercepted and seized from the suspects.

The agency explained that the first suspect, Ese, who sells illicit substances online, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEAs undercover agents on 21st May 2021.

The NDLEA Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the agency’s agents nabbed Ese and her boyfriend while making the illicit drugs delivery in a Mercedes Benz car.

According to the spokesman, a follow-up operation at the suspect residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she uses in baking the brownies.

Babafemi said further investigation led to the arrest of another drug dealer, identified as Iyama Patrick, who supplies Ese the cannabis she uses as 450 grammes of Arizona weed was also intercepted.

The statement reads, “A day earlier, a motorcycle belonging to a courier company, Sky Port was abandoned by a dispatch rider in Wuse zone 4 upon sighting NDLEAs outpost in the area. The motorcycle was later found to contain several pinches of crack cocaine (a.k.a Challie), and some envelopes of Arizona meant for delivery.

“Another online drug trafficker, Peter Nkejika was arrested on Monday 24th May 2021 following an arrest of a despatch rider with some quantity of Loud, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis. Each portion of loud costs N30, 000 and the rider was caught with 17 portions for delivery.

“Also on Tuesday 25th May, NDLEA operatives intercepted two online drug transactions and arrested two despatch riders with some quantities of cocaine and Loud already packaged for delivery recovered from them.

“In all, five despatch riders and a lady, Dolapo Benjamin who owns motorcycles involved in the door-to-door distribution of drugs and drug-based edibles; cakes, and brownies were arrested while six despatch motorcycles involved in door to door drug distribution were seized.

“Also seized from them were assorted drugs; Cocaine, Crack /Challie, Molly/ Ecstasy, Skunk, Brownies, and Loud, which is the most expensive psychoactive variant of cannabis in town.

