NDLEA officials pointed guns at my head, altered statement -CDQ

The Nigerian singer, Sodiq Yusuf popularly called CDQ has narrated his ordeal with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), alleging that the law enforcement agency pointed guns at his head to gain access to his apartment and other valuables.

CDQ added that the anti-drug agency personnel, who were not in uniforms, also surrounded his house with armed men that should have been deployed to apprehend criminals terrorizing the unity of the country.

The artiste, who further alleged that NDLEA officials in Lagos command forced him to alter the statement tendered before the agency particularly to exclude their conduct during the arrest, claimed that he was arrested without reasons even after his release.

According to him, the intervention of Super Eagles former striker, Obafemi Martins, and other friends aided his quick release from the anti-drug agency’s custody.

He narrated his ordeal during an interview with newsmen in a video released yesterday and maintained that he had never been involved in drugs, saying, this is what anyone closer to me including my manager can always testify to.

“I was sleeping on that fateful afternoon and suddenly I heard a bang on my door and I was so scared because the utterances that trailed that bang was that they should vandalize the door to gain entrance.

“On hearing that, I peeped through the window and all I saw were men armed with different ammunitions. With this, the first thought that came to me was that they were assassins. Filled with this thought, immediately, I called everyone that crossed my mind including my security to intimate them with what was happening”.

The artiste added that it took the assistance of the house’s private security guard to get accurate information on their mission which was to ransack his house and recover all drugs they could lay their hands on.

“I asked for their search warrant but they did not provide it. And when the argument proceeded, they pointed the gun at my head and ordered that I must cooperate with them. I queried again and they claimed that my attitude on their arrival was reason for their actions.

“One of the NDLEA personnel hit me with a pistol which later fell on the floor. While writhing in pain, I had to ask if the gun had been put on safety. But rather than give assurance, he slapped me and ordered that I remain mute.

“It looks like they were in my house for a serious war because the entire premises was surrounded by gunmen. And none of them had a proper Identity Card. The one I saw, which they presented after several demands looked like a laminated paper.

“They search everywhere thoroughly and could not find any drugs which prompted them to withhold my International passport and other valuables they could lay their hands during the arrest.

“While writing my statement at their command in Ikeja, the officials mandated that I should not include any words that could attract sanctions from their superiors. And in order to leave, I complied”, the artiste added.