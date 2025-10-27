NDLEA officer injured during clash with Edo drug barons

An officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sustained an injury when a joint team of the agency and Army personnel came under attack by suspected drug lords at Ukpuje town, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the team, after advancing through the town, said to be notorious for cannabis cultivation and trafficking, encountered resistance from local cultivators who ambushed them, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The joint force had been deployed to the area to enforce law and order following a tip-off about the illegal activities of the suspected traffickers, whose illicit operations have long been a challenge in the area.

The operation underscores the ongoing collaboration between law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

State NDLEA Commander Mitchell Ofoyeju disclosed in a statement on Monday that the attack forced the team to temporarily abort the exercise before resuming operations.

Ofoyeju said the injured officer has been admitted to the hospital for treatment after sustaining a wound on the hand from a sharp object and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to him, “A combined team of NDLEA and Army personnel came under attack on Monday at Ukpuje town, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State. Unfortunately, one officer was struck by a sharp object on the hand. This officer has since received medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I commend the bravery of our officers and the Army personnel involved. Our mission here is to ensure that illegal drug activities are disrupted, particularly in areas notorious for drug cultivation. Although we faced resistance, we are grateful that no life was lost, and our team was able to carry out the operation efficiently.”

Ofoyeju emphasized that the NDLEA will step up its efforts to combat drug cultivation and trafficking in Edo State.

“We will not relent in our pursuit of a drug-free society. Operations like these are crucial in our fight against narcotics,” he added.