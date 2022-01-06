NDLEA, NSCDC partner on anti-drug enforcement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC have partnered on anti-drug enforcement to ensure national security across the country.

The renewal of their commitment is geared towards strengthening the synergy between the two anti-graft agencies particularly in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking and other operations.

During a courtesy visit by the Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi to the Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa at the anti-drug Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the NDLEA boss noted that whatever has been achieved in the past year in NDLEA was largely owed to the grace of God as well as the commitment of officers and men of the Agency.

According to him, there is an utmost need to tackle the issue of drug trafficking and bring it under control as quickly as possible because of its effects on public health and national security of Nigeria.

Marwa further said that with the collaboration of NSCDC that there would be better improvement in ensuring that drug dealers are brought to book for a drug free society.

He said the partnership would with the physical presence of NSCDC particularly in rural areas, the anti-graft agency will achieve more feat in fighting the drug war.

“I’ll like us to renew the partnership so that together we can bring criminalities under control in communities and the country at large. With your visible physical presence in the grassroots, well work with you in our drug demand and drug supply control efforts.” he said.

The NDLEA chairman commended Audi for bringing to bear his experience and intellectual capacity on the work of the Corps.

On his part, the NSCDC boss said that he was on the visit to tap from the knowledge and experience of Marwa in transforming NDLEA within a short time; seek for synergy and collaboration between the two agencies.

Audi noted he has continued to follow Marwas antecedents and achievements in public service since he was still a student.

