NDLEA nabs weapon manufacturer for bandits, three others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an alleged heavy weapon manufacturer for terrorists, Celestine Christian, and also recovered a high calibre G3 rifle and 78 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm calibre, and five empty shells from the suspect.

Aside from Christian who was arrested in Benue State while trying to move the weapon to Plateau State, the anti-narcotic agents also arrested three suspected armed bandits namely Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman who were allegedly on an attack mission in Katsina state with three AK 47 rifles and other dangerous items.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, said that the Benue State Command of the agency has handed over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to its national headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa, through a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, assured that the agency would continue to support efforts by other security agencies, especially the armed forces to restore law and order across the country.

According to him, for us at NDLEA, we’ll continue to do our best with our highly dedicated officers and men to cut off accessibility to illicit drugs by criminal gangs by blocking the trafficking of these psychoactive and psychotropic substances.

“In doing this, we’ll not shy away from complementing the efforts of other security agencies especially our armed forces in our collective bid to restore security and maintain law and order in all parts of the country.

“The three armed bandits were arrested by our officers on patrol in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina on Thursday 5th August, on their way from Igabi LGA of Kaduna State to Kankara LGA in Katsina for another devilish mission.

“A Toyota Corolla car with registration number Kaduna TRK 149 AE, three AK 47 rifles with magazines and ammunition, different types of charms, rings, cash and other items were recovered from them.

“I have since directed that they should be handed over to the Army Brigade in Katsina for further investigation,” said the NDLEA boss who gave more updates on the arrest.

He commended the Katsina and Benue state commands for their vigilance and unrelenting commitment to the mandate given the agency by President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of illicit substances and ultimately secure the nation from the activities of criminal gangs.

