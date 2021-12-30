NDLEA nabs three fake security agents, five others for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested three fake security agencies, Yakubu Kotri, Salisu Mohammed, who disguised to escape scrutiny and six others for trafficking illicit drugs across Borno, Abuja, Adamawa, Anambra and Taraba State.

Other arrested drug traffickers included: Dada Adekunle, 60-year-old Usman Isa, Shaft’atu Abubakar, Usman Sani and Alfred Aminu.

As disclosed through a statement released by the agency’s Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Thursday, Kotri, was said to have impersonated as a military personnel but was arrested on Wednesday, driving a gulf car loaded with Cannabis Sativa weighing 208 kilograms on his way to Bama, Borno state.

Also, Mohammed who adorned the uniform of another security agency to traffic Tramadol to Bama was nabbed by narcotic officers on patrol on the route same day.

Babafemi noted that Although the pictures of the arrest of Kotri in uniform have been trending on social media since Yesterday, the Agency wishes to disclaim such because the suspect has not been confirmed to be a serving military personnel.

In the same vein, Adekunle was arrested along with his 60-year-old accomplice, Usman Isa, in Abaji area, Abuja with 15.843kg Cannabis, while 20kg of the same drug was seized from Aminu who was intercepted at Gwagwalada same day.

Meanwhile, during a search in Plateau a commercial DAF truck with registration number GME 874 YX, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State to Mubi, Adamawa State was intercepted on tuesday 28th Dec along Jos-Bauchi Road and 7.8kg of 225mg Tramadol was recovered.

In Yauri axis of Bauchi state, Abubakar was arrested with 174 kilograms of cannabis and 2.1kg Diazepam, while Sani was arrested in Dan-Anacha town, Gasol LGA, Taraba with two pistols and ammunition.

On his part, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended officers and men of Borno, FCT, Plateau and Taraba state commands for their vigilance that led to the arrests.

Marwa stressed that the arrest of the fake security agents particularly would serve as a warning to drug traffickers who want to wear uniforms of security agencies as a cover to escape scrutiny, adding that they would not go undetected.

