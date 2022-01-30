NDLEA nabs seven drug dealers in Lagos, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested seven drug dealers while trying to smuggle in different types of illicit drugs in Lagos, Edo, Adamawa, Plateau and Jigawa States.

The apprehended drug dealers include: 32-years old Mohammed Hussaini, 18 years old Adamu Bella, 18 years old Mohammed Umar, 25 years old Ibrahim Musa, 37 years old

Emeka Ezenwa, 20 years old Fatima Sadiq and 45 years old Julius Akingbe.

During the raid that led to the arrest of the suspects, 48,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol were intercepted through Mubi, Adamawa state to Cameroon Republic as well as over 1,500 kilograms of imported Loud and other illicit substances were intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo states.

As disclosed on Sunday by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi

Hussaini, Bella and Umar were arrested at Tsamiya Junction, Madanya axis of Adamawa State with the exhibits hidden in the packets of another drug.

During their interrogation, they had confessed that the drugs were being taken to Bagira town along Nigeria-Cameroon border to be delivered to some Cameroonians for onward delivery to Maroa in Cameroon.

Also, Babafemi, stated that in a another raid operation at Alaba Rago axis of Lagos, the agency’s operatives were said have intercepted 1,200 parcels of imported Loud, a strong variant of cannabis suspected to have been smuggled into the state from a neighbouring country with a total weight of 1,229 kilograms.

Similarly, the operatives also raided Suru Alaba, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Lagos, where Musa, was arrested with 18,530 tablets of Tramadol, Rohynol, Diazepam, Exol-5, and 138 bottles of Codeine.

In Plateau state, the NDLEA officers nabbed Ezenwa, and Akingbe for being in possession of 126.5grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player coming from Lagos, while a raid in Kampani Zera- Wase LGA of the state on Friday led to the arrest of Sadiq who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis.

In Jigawa State, a notorious drug joint, Bakin Kogi Ringim, led to the recovery of different quantities of Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol-5 and some new psychoactive substances with a total weight of 8.680kg as well as weapons such as knives, cutlasses, Gora sticks, catapults and charms.

In Edo state, different substances were recovered which comprised of 19 bags of cannabis weighing 144.10kg stored in the bush along Uromi Road, Esan North East LGA ready to be transported to other parts of the country, while eight bags of the same substance weighing 111kg were recovered from a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended officers and men of Lagos, Edo, Adamawa, Plateau and Jigawa States commands of the Agency for their alertness to push the agency’s agenda against drug dealers.

He further enjoined personnel along with their colleagues across the country not to relent in the drug war because the agency would not stop until the last gram of illicit drug is recovered across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

