NDLEA nabs pregnant woman, 12 other drug traffickers across 9 states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, had arrested a 27-years old pregnant woman, Eze Chioma and six others for drug trafficking in Lagos State.

Other suspects arrested were: Michael Oroke, Basset Emmanuel, Ezekwem Lawrence, Mohammed Aliyu, Suwidi Isiaku, Shadrach Udechukwu, Timi Sunday, Yaro Bala, Maryam Yunusa, Francis Eferi, Emmanuel Amu and Grace Henry.

The raids were made across eight other states of Rivers, Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo with over 4,000 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized.

The arrests were disclosed through the statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, which confirmed that Eze was arrested on Friday when operatives raided her store and home in Ojo axis of Lagos with 1,441kg imported skunk.

In the same vein, Michael Oroke was said to have also been nabbed with 29kg of the illicit drug in the same location.

The operatives of NDLEA had equally raided a hideout in Abule-egba area of the state where Basset Emmanuel, Ezekwem Lawrence, Mohammed Aliyu, and Suwidi Isiaku were arrested with 182,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg.

On Saturday, 18th December during a routine stop and search exercise along Aba/Port Harcourt expressway, by Obigbo, the anti-graft agency operatives intercepted a consignment of Tramadol in a commercial Toyota Hiace bus, with a waybill addressed to Shadrach Udechukwu.

A follow up operation led to Udechukwu’s arrest and different quantities of Heroin, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Exol-5, Swinol, and Diazepam recovered from him.

In Kogi state, Timi Sunday was arrested with 95.945kg of cannabis at Egba town, and Musa Sani with 10.5kg cannabis along Okene-Lokoja highway, while Yaro Bala was arrested with 65kg cannabis on the same road.

No fewer than 20,000 capsules of Tramadol coming from Onitsha, Anambra state were seized in Otukpo, Benue and a suspect arrested, while in Adamawa, a search operation in a house at Ajiya street, Jimeta led to the arrest of a female suspect, Maryam Yunusa with 16 pinches of Cocaine.

A raid at Success line, Marine modern market, Onitsha led to the seizure of 234kg cannabis and a suspect arrested, while in Edo state Francis Eferi was arrested in Okpuje, Owan west LGA with 481kg cannabis and Emmanuel Amu with 81kg cannabis at Sobe.

In Ekiti, 1,420kg cannabis was recovered from Ara in Ikole LGA, while in Akure, Ondo state, operatives arrested Grace Henry in her residence at Itamo Igoba, with 573kg cannabis.

In other parts of the state, 450kg cannabis was seized along Ipele-Idoani road, and 420.5kg cannabis at Ogkogu camp, Ipele, both in Owo LGA.

The Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the nine state commands for their resilience and charged them not to relent in ensuring that drug dealers are brought to book.

