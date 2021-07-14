NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer, Boogie, in Nasarawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and detained a notorious drug kingpin, Muhammed Umar, popularly called Boogie in Nasarawa state.

NDLEA revealed that about 356kg of cannabis and various psychotropic substances were recovered during the raid while three other drug dealers were also arrested.

The agency through a statement issued by the NDLEA Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, stated that Boogie was apprehended when operatives of the agency raided one of the most hostile drug joints located in the state capital, Lafia.

He said: “His drug distribution tentacles cut across Kano, Plateau, Benue, and parts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja. And that some quantities of cocaine were intercepted in Benue on 8th, 9th, and 13th July.

“The first dealer, John Aondosoo was arrested in Makurdi on Thursday with 28.6grams of crack cocaine and after initial interrogation, it was discovered that his supplier, Henry Ezeomah would bring more supplies in the early hours of Friday from Obosi, Anambra.

“Indeed, the supplier was arrested last Friday with 29.17grams of crack cocaine. In another raid on Tuesday, 13th July the Benue command also seized some quantities of cocaine,” he added.

