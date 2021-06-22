NDLEA nabs medical doctor, ex-soldier selling drug cookies, cocaine

An Edo State-based medical doctor, Jane Ofoma, said to be specialised in selling drug cookies and biscuits to people across the state has been arrested and detained by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

As gathered, the suspect sells her drugged cookies and biscuits for unsuspecting members of the public through her online catering service, Omachi’s kitchen, and that she was hiding under internet anonymity to ply her trade.

Confirming the development, NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that Ofoma was picked up during the weekend in her operational base at 1 winners way, Auchi by operatives attached to the state’s command of NDLEA.

According to him, no fewer than 94 pieces of cookies produced with cannabis sativa were recovered during the operation that led to her arrest, and she has confessed to baking the cookies with skunk in her statement while under interrogation.

Babafemi through a statement on Tuesday explained that the 26-year-old Chioma was a graduate of medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and that she recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

He added that the agency’s operatives in Kwara State also arrested a 52-year-old ex-Soldier, Ibrahim Musa with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), 4 grams of Cocaine, and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

The NDLEA spokesperson noted that the suspect was apprehended on Thursday 17th June 2021 at Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

“Sgt Ibrahim Musa who worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State before he deserted the Army had arrived Ilorin in company of his wife, Basirat Musa in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit. He was however arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the Agency,” the statement said.

According to Babafemi, under interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020

“He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him fend for his two wives and three children. The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who were not aware of his mission to Ilorin,” the statement added.

Reacting to the arrests, the agency’s Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the Edo and Kwara state Commands of the agency for their vigilance and commitment to the goal of ridding Nigeria of the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He charged the commanders, officers, and men of the two Commands and their counterparts across the country not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities while assuring them that he would continue to prioritize their welfare.

