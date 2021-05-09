NDLEA nabs five online drug traffickers in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted an online drug trafficking cartel and arrested five members of the organized criminal group where illicit drugs were produced and sold to the public using cyberspace as its platform.

As gathered, the criminal group engaged in marketing and distribution of drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and all sorts of illicit substances; Arizona, Colorado, Loud and others to residents of Abuja and across the country.

The nabbed drug dealers include Queen Nvene, Collins Ozoemena, Samson Peter, Chika Nvene, and Habila Musa. They were said to have been apprehended by officers of the FCT Command of the Agency between Friday 7th May and Saturday 8th May, 202.

Confirming the development, the NDLEA Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the organised drug criminal group cartel was burst during sting operations and arrested after followed up operation by the anti-drugs agency operatives which different brands of illicit drugs were recovered from them.

He said, “The group specialises in clandestine production of drug based cookies, brownies and other edibles; markets and sells same online, through their Twitter and Instagram handles. They also market and sell all types of marijuana; Arizona, Colorado and Loud, among other illicit drugs, online.

“While Queen Nvene, a graduate of Business Administration, produces drug cookies and brownies and sells same on Instagram, Collins Ozoemena sells all types of illicit drugs, especially Loud and skunk online. Samson Peter, on the other hand, is the manager of SK express courier company, who manages motorcycles and dispatch riders to deliver illicit drugs from Collins and drugged edibles (cookies, cakes and brownies) from Queen and Chika, both sisters.

Babafemi explained in a statement on Sunday that members of the cartel operate from different locations within the state but operate as a network.

“Their arrest followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents. Supplies of brownies and cookies were delivered and received from different SK Express dispatch riders at various times by narcotic operatives before the final sting operation.”

Bababfemi quoted the Commander, FCT Command of the Agency, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, who said follow up raids of the suspects’ various locations in Gudu, Kubwa, Lokogoma, Apo and Damangazo all in Abuja, led to the seizure of some illicit substances.

He further listed items seized from Queen to include; 55 pieces of drugged cookies and brownies; 1.3 kilogrammes of skunk used as an ingredient for making cookies and brownies, while 0.9 grammes of ecstasy, popularly called molley, 300 grammes of skunk, and 200 grammes of Loud were recovered from Collins. Also, 300 grammes of skunk were seized from Chika.

Other items recovered from the syndicate include a dispatch motorcycle, various equipment for producing cookies and brownies, 10 telephone handsets and two laptops used for online drug trafficking transactions.

“Under interrogation, the suspects confessed to have a large platform of customers who order for drugs and drug based cookies, brownies and edibles, on daily basis for parties and ceremonies, in and outside Abuja. They said they use the manager of SK Express courier company to deliver their products through motorcycle riders and power bikers popularly called droppers. They further claimed they have been in the business for over three years,” the statement further reads.

