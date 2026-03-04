NDLEA nabs drug kingpin wanted in UK

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a United Kingdom wanted drug kingpin, Uzoma Ilomuanya, in Lagos, bringing to an end a 15-year manhunt over his alleged role in transnational narcotics trafficking.

The 58-year-old suspect was apprehended during a coordinated operation by the Agency’s Special Operations Unit, following years of intelligence tracking and collaboration with British authorities over his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking activities.

According to the Agency, Ilomuanya had previously been convicted in the United Kingdom for drug trafficking and was later rearrested for related offences before jumping bail and fleeing to Nigeria, where he allegedly continued his involvement in illicit narcotics operations while evading law enforcement for years.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the arrest followed sustained intelligence gathering and strategic coordination by operatives of the Agency’s Special Operations Unit, leading to the successful capture of the long-wanted suspect in Lagos.

He noted that the suspect had remained on the agency’s watchlist for years after absconding from court proceedings, adding that his eventual arrest underscores the resolve of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to pursue drug traffickers relentlessly, regardless of how long they attempt to evade justice.

“He was first arrested in February 2003 and convicted in the United Kingdom for drug trafficking; sentenced to nine years but was later released after two years in jail upon appeal. Not done with crime, he was again arrested in the UK in July 2011 for drug-related offences. He was granted administrative bail but jumped jurisdiction and fled to Nigeria.

“​Typical of a recidivist, Ilomuanya was in November 2018 arrested in Nigeria by NDLEA operatives following the discovery of two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories in his Obinugwu, Orlu LGA country home in Imo state and at his No. 3 Barrister Declan Uzoma Close Lagos house where officers recovered 77.960 kilograms of methamphetamine and extensive production equipment. He was subsequently charged before a Federal High Court, Lagos after which he jumped court bail and has been on the run since then,” the statement read.

Babafemi further stated that the suspect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals involved in the illicit drug trade face the full weight of the law.

Reacting to the arrest, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the Agency’s ongoing fight against drug cartels.

“This arrest sends a stern warning to anyone who believes they can hide behind borders to evade justice.

“Whether you jump bail in London or operate clandestine labs in your village, the long arm of the NDLEA will eventually catch up with those who seek to undermine the health, security, and future of our nation.

“We remain committed to international collaboration to ensure that Nigeria is not used as a safe haven for global drug lords. Under our watch, the NDLEA will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven operations, deepen international cooperation, and ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice,” he noted.

Marwa also commended the officers of the Special Operations Unit for their professionalism, resilience, and diligence in tracking down the fugitive, emphasizing that the Agency remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating across Nigeria.