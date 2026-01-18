NDLEA nabs drug kingpin 12yrs after killing three officers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested notorious drug kingpin, Lekan Jimoh, popularly known as Kanmo-Kanmo, 12 years after he masterminded the killing of three anti-drug officers during a violent confrontation in Ogun State.

The arrest brings to an end a decade-long manhunt for Jimoh, who had been on the Agency’s wanted list since June 15, 2014, when he mobilised armed thugs to attack NDLEA operatives attempting to arrest him, resulting in the death of three officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure.

Jimoh was arrested in Owode town, Ogun State, after NDLEA tactical teams tracked him to his hideout through credible intelligence, where 69 kilograms of skunk were recovered during the operation.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the agency spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA described the arrest as a major breakthrough, noting that the suspect was deeply involved in large-scale drug trafficking and was notorious for evading arrest and violently resisting law enforcement agencies.

The Agency recalled that during a raid on Jimoh’s residence in Ado-Odo, Ogun State, on August 12, 2023, operatives recovered 139 sacks of skunk weighing 1,922 kilograms, although the suspect escaped.

The property, used as a warehouse for illicit drugs, was later forfeited to the Federal Government following court proceedings.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), described the arrest as a triumph of justice and a testament to the Agency’s resolve, stressing that time does not erase crimes committed against the nation.

Marwa said the arrest closes a painful chapter for the Agency and the families of the fallen officers, adding that it sends a clear message to drug barons and fugitives that they may run and hide, but will eventually be brought to justice.