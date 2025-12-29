NDLEA nabs 49yr old drug baron in Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command, has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking in the state by arresting a 49-year-old suspect and seizing a large quantity of cannabis just days before the end of the year.

The suspect, Fatokun Rahmon, was apprehended after operatives found him in possession of 347 kilograms of Cannabis sativa, which he allegedly stored in a warehouse located in the Rounder area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the command, the operation was based on actionable intelligence that led officers to the warehouse used for storing illicit substances, where a Honda Ridgeline pickup vehicle was also discovered concealing the drugs.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, ASN Haris Musa, on behalf of the State Commander, the agency said the operation underscores the command’s intelligence-driven strategy, operational alertness, and commitment to combating the illicit drug trade, even during the festive period.

The Ogun State Command reaffirmed its resolve to sustain aggressive enforcement efforts aimed at curbing drug abuse and dismantling trafficking networks across the state.