NDLEA nabs 30 students, over 200 others for drug trafficking

Atleast 30 Varsity students and over 200 other people were reported to have been arrested and detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug trafficking across Kano State within the last six months.

The anti-drug enforcement agency also disclosed that over 415.01 kilograms of assorted illicit substances were recovered from the suspects and that they were impounded to avoid been abused by residents in the state.

It, meanwhile, hinted that the increase in the number of suspected drug traffickers apprehended across Katsina within the period under review was due to improvement in intelligence gathering and intensive patrol by the personnel.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen in Katsina on Friday, NDLEA Commander for the state, Sule Momodu, stated that 258 drug traffickers were nabbed by the anti-drug agency within the period under review.

Momodu noted that 283.385,57 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 87.123,7 kilograms of psychotropic substances, and also 44.5 liters of codeine were seized from the arrested suspects by NDLEA officials.

On actions taken against the arrested traffickers, he said that the anti-drug enforcement agency has filed many drug cases in court, and was also able to secure the conviction of over 20 suspects that were handed different jail terms by the court as well as rehabilitated dozens of drug users within the past six months.

While disclosing that the command was giving serious emphasis to reduce drugs intake, the commander noted that the agency had included sensitization campaigns in its activities and had begun to expose youths as well as other residents to consequences of drug abuse and trafficking.

“Our campaigns are extended to primary, secondary schools and also tertiary institutions in the state. Recently we visited 32 schools as part of the 2021 United Nations’ day against drug abuse and trafficking. In addition, drug-free clubs were established in the schools to disabuse the mind of our children towards drug use,” he added.

