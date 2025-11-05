NDLEA nabs 28yrs old man for selling fake medicinal cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 28-year-old man, Afeez Salisu, also known as Malu, for producing and distributing fake medicinal cannabis in Lagos.

Salisu’s arrest followed credible intelligence that uncovered a criminal network disguising dangerous illicit drugs as medicinal cannabis and marketing them to unsuspecting Nigerians, particularly young people.

The suspect was apprehended at his store located at No. 2 Akala Street, off Umoru Street, Idi Oro, Mushin, where he was caught packaging synthetic strains of cannabis in designer pouches and cups labeled as medicinal cannabis.

During the operation, officers recovered 16.4 kilograms of high-grade psychoactive substances, including Colorado, Arizona, Canadian Loud, and Ghana Loud, all falsely branded as therapeutic products.

Investigations revealed that the substances contained dangerously high concentrations of harmful compounds capable of causing severe mental and physical health problems.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, warned that the seized products were “adulterated and highly potent psychoactive substances,” not the regulated or approved medicinal cannabis they were falsely marketed to be.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman, Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), condemned the criminal exploitation of the global conversation around medicinal cannabis, emphasizing that cannabis remains a prohibited substance in Nigeria.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid being deceived by misleading labels or attractive packaging.

“Do not be deceived by fancy packaging or false health claims,” Marwa said. “These substances are addictive, harmful, and capable of causing psychosis, paranoia, and long-term cognitive damage.”

The NDLEA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and vowed to intensify its nationwide crackdown on drug syndicates promoting dangerous and illegal substances.