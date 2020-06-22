NDLEA nabs 158 drug dealers in Katsina

As part of the measures to curb intake of illicit drugs in Katsina State, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 158 suspected drug dealers in the state.

Of the 158 suspects nabbed by the law enforcement agency from January to date, 120 were handed over for counselling under the Drug Demand Reduction Brisk Counselling program.

The number of drug suspects arrested were released by NDLEA Commander, Momodu Sule, on Monday during a press conference at the Command Headquarters in the state

While releasing statistics of successes recorded in fight against the scourge, Sule hinted that a total of 361.15kg of different drugs were impounded during the arrests and that 16 convicts prosecuted.

While reiterating the agency’s commitment in ridding the state of illicit drugs, the NDLEA boss asked for the cooperation of all stakeholders.

“There is no crime, I repeat, there is no crime that does not have any element of drug inside, even the much talk about corruption, so if we fight drug we will fight insecurity,” he said.