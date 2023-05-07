NDLEA, military officers’ clashes over drug consignments in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized a total of 8.8 tons of Canadian Loud, an imported synthetic strain of cannabis, at the Eleko beach road in Lekki area of Lagos after a 30-minute gun fight with armed men who were escorting the consignment loaded in two long trucks.

It was gathered that the drug traffickers during the duel abandoned the consignment and truck to avoid arrest and prosecution in the state.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this on Sunday, said that NDLEA acted on a credible intelligence report.

He noted that NDLEA operatives had laid ambush for the traffickers along the Eleko beach road in Lekki and at about 4:51am, two long trucks conveying the illicit consignments were flagged down but rather than stopping, the trucks escorted by armed men sped off, as a result of which there was an exchange of gunfire that lasted 30 minutes.

According to him, after they were overpowered by the NDLEA operatives, the truck drivers and their armed escorts escaped into the bush abandoning the trucks and the drug consignments.

“While one of the trucks painted red has 149 jumbo bags weighing 6,548kg, the second one with blue colour has 53 big bags with a weight of 2,304kg, bringing the total number of bags to 202 and gross weight of both to 8,852 kilograms. Meanwhile, operatives are already on the trail of the drug lord who shipped the illicit consignment into the country.

“On the same day, NDLEA operatives also intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle driven by one Mukaila Idowu, conveying 88.3kg skunk at Otedola bridge, Ikeja area of Lagos, while another suspect, Joseph Friday was arrested on Saturday 6th May at Iyana Ira, Lagos with 58.7kg cannabis sativa concealed inside his Toyota Camry car marked FST 587FH”.

