NDLEA lists visa clearance requirement for eight countries

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has drawn the attention of Nigerians to the law requiring those travelling to certain countries to get visa clearance from the agency, saying the law was not new but had been in existence for 24 years.

The agency said the explanation became necessary because of some travel misinformation on the internet said to have emanated from the agency.

The agency in a press statement signed by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, gave names of countries in which Nigerians require visa clearance to include: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Philipines and Russia. He described these countries as ‘Source Market’.

He, however, explained that this requirement does not apply to Nigerian travellers to other countries. He said: “The policy is at the behest of the source countries, and not that of NDLEA or Nigeria. It is designed as part of the global efforts to fight the menace of drug trafficking.

“The requirements for the visa clearance being mischievously circulated on social media are just a part of a three-page document, which provides other detailed information on the policy.”