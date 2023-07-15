NDLEA kills 2yrs old baby during drug peddlers’ chase in Delta

A two-year-old baby boy, Ivan Onose, has been confirmed to have died by medical experts after he was hit by stray bullet during the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials chase of drug peddlers in Asaba, Delta State capital.

As gathered, the deceased was hit by a stray bullet alleged to have been shot by NDLEA men after the drug dealers declined to surrender to the law enforcement officers.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the NDLEA officials were pursuing some suspected drug dealers and shot sporadically in the process.

The spokesperson for Delta Police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed death of the two-year-old yesterday, said that investigations has commenced on the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

Edafe said: “The command is aware of this sad and unfortunate incident. The case has been transferred to SCID Asaba, and all parties involved will appear before the CP on Monday. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the little child.”

A eyewitness narrated: “2-year-old little Onose died yesterday after he was hit by a stray bullet alleged to have been shot by NDLEA men on duty.

“Onose, who was picked up from school yesterday by his parents became a victim of this unfortunate mess.

“The bullet pierced through his lower abdomen. He was rushed to FMC and was handled by the medical team with the support of one of the school’s parents Dr Yusuf. He was taken for emergency surgery Unfortunately, he didn’t make it. This is heartbroken!!! I’m so pained.

“The bullet also hit his younger brother in one of his eyes. Surgery has been done and he is stable to the glory of God!

“We call on the authorities of the said body to get into investigations and unravel circumstances that led to the death of this young boy and injury to his younger brother

