NDLEA justifies drug test for politicians, students, others

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Buba Marwa (Retd) has justified the moves by the agency seeking to conduct integrity tests on Nigerians in reducing drug abuse across the country.

He added that the current push to conduct drug integrity tests on politicians, workers, and students was in line with the agency’s commitment to be able to urgently provide help for those who need treatment and rehabilitation, in addition to serving as deterrence.

The NDLEA boss said that the test would help the agency in collating necessary data and ensure those who need help and medical attention could get the necessary support.

He stated this in his remarks while signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with a firm, Primly Services Limited for the supply of free drug test kits to NDLEA in Abuja yesterday.

Expressing delight that the MoU was finally signed almost three years after the federal government had approved the deal, the NDLEA boss said, at the center of drug demand reduction is drug testing.

“Practically, all Nigerians should be subjected to drug tests; politicians, students, workers, and all. We have set the ball rolling at the agency because charity begins at home. This will enable us know those afflicted, who need treatment and rehabilitation.

“Equally, it will deter drug abuse because if you know that the result of a drug test will hamper your progression in school, political career, or at work, it will deter you. In the same vein, we do expect parents to make sure their children don’t get married to addicts by insisting on drug tests before marriage,” he said.

Furthermore, Marwa expressed delight in the firm’s Managing Director, Dr. Vincent Udenze’s readiness to always contribute to efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit substances.

Thanking the firm for its professionalism and willingness to partner with NDLEA in fighting the drug scourge afflicting the country, Marwa said that apart from the high quality of the test kits, they are coming at no cost to the agency.

According to him, the company will only recover its cost from testing. We should continue to look for more ways of cooperation to make Nigeria a drug-free nation, which is a task that must be done.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Udenze said that apart from the test kits coming to NDLEA at no cost, the firm would ensure that the kits are one of the best in the country.