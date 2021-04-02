NDLEA justifies drug test for Politicians, students, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has insisted that the current push to mandate that politicians, workers, and students undergo drug tests was to address the scourge, punish offenders to serve as deterrence to abusers across the country.

NDLEA further argued that subjecting public office holders, politicians, workers, and students to drug tests across the country remains the best strategy to reduce the intake of drugs across the country.

The Chairman of the anti-drug agency. Brig. General Buba Marwa (retd), who gave the explanation after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with a firm, Primly Services Limited for the supply of free drug test kits to NDLEA in Abuja.

Marwa explained that the move was not to witch hunt but to save the country particularly the next generation and current youths from becoming drug addicts.

He said: “Practically, all Nigerians should be subjected to a drug test; politicians, students, workers, and all. We have set the ball rolling at the agency because charity begins at home.

“This will enable us to know those afflicted, who need treatment and rehabilitation. Equally, it will deter drug abuse because if you know that the result of a drug test will hamper your progression in school, political career, or at work, it will deter you.

“In the same vein, we do expect parents to make sure their children don’t get married to addicts by insisting on drug tests before marriage”, the NDLEA boss added.

On the MoU, the anti-illegal drug agency chairman expressed delight in Managing Director of Primly Services, Dr. Vincent Udenze, readiness to ensure the country is rid of illicit substances.

Commending the firm for its professionalism and willingness to partner with NDLEA in fighting the drug scourge afflicting the country, Marwa said: “Apart from the high quality of the test kits, they are coming at no cost to the agency, adding that the company will only recover its cost from testing. We should continue to look for more ways of cooperation to make Nigeria a drug-free nation, which is a task that must be done”

Earlier, Udenze explained that apart from the test kits coming to NDLEA at no cost, the firm would ensure that the kits, the best in the country, would not fail in its duty to ensure adequate and prompt supply.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had since 2019 approved the agreement between NDLEA and the firm after discovering the huge abuse of drugs across the country.