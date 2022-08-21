NDLEA intercepts over 2M Tramadol tablets, others across seven northern states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has intercepted over 2.3million tablets of Tramadol, Pregabalin, Hypnox, Diazepam and Exol-5 meant for distribution across Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe and Nasarawa States.

The seizure was also said to have been included 7, 353 bottles of a new psychoactive substance locally called Akuskura meant seized across Kaduna, Kogi, Sokoto, and Abuja.

In Kaduna, a drug dealer Umar Sanusi, was said to have been arrested during a follow up operation in Kano and brought back to Kaduna where his consignment of 50 cartons of pregabalin 300mg, containing 750,000 capsules, weighing 375kgs were seized.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that on the same day, operatives also intercepted along Abuja-Kaduna express road 7,068 bottles of a new dangerous substance of abuse called Akuskura meant for Kaduna, Zamfara, Gombe, Kano and Borno.

Babafemi said that the recipients in Kaduna and Zamfara have been arrested during follow up operations and that on the following day, 285 bottles of the NPS were recovered from a dealer, Abubakar Ahmad, along the same highway.

The Spokesperson, through a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja stated that in Kogi, no fewer than 696,000 tablets of Tramadol and Exol-5 among others loaded into a truck at Onitsha, Anambra state and heading to Maiduguri, Borno state, were seized along Okene-Abuja expressway.

He said that the Agency in Abuja also intercepted a bus loaded with 323, 200 tablets of Tramadol 225mg and others at Onitsha, Anambra state heading to Nasarawa state and that the driver of the vehicle, Osita Nwobodo was arrested.

According to the statement: “A major importer of Loud variant of cannabis from the United States, Abibu Afis Sola and a 63-year-old grandfather who ships illicit substances to his daughter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE are among those arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

“Abibu was arrested in connection with a 19.30kg Colorado consignment from Los Angeles, USA, which was intercepted on 30th June at the NAHCO cargo import shed of the Lagos airport. While Abibu was still being interviewed in custody, a 37.1kg consignment of Loud intercepted on 7th July was also traced to him.

‘Meanwhile, a freight agent, Miss Njoko Elizabeth, 37, has been arrested for attempting to export 250grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai through the NAHCO export shed. The drug exhibits were concealed inside some gallons of palm oil and honey, which were packed among food items and hair attachment.”

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Kaduna, Kogi, Sokoto, and FCT Commands as well as DOGI for the arrests and seizures.

He further urged them and their compatriots across the country to intensify their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

