NDLEA intercepts N4.9m tramadol capsule in Rivers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has intercepted and seized a container with over N4.9 million at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The agency stated that the seized consignments weighed 2,498.2 kilogrammes with a street value of N4,996,200.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the seizure was made in an effort to block access and availability of illicit substances.

Babafemi stated that the seizure of the illicit drugs concealed in 1,387 cartons, followed a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel on a container marked MRKU 0764717, said to have been on the Agency’s watch list.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, Babafemi said a 42-year-old man, identified as Muntari Hamidu was arrested in Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state with 13 sacks of cannabis Sativa weighing 166kg.

He added that a 35-year-old Sani Musa was nabbed with 16.1kg of skunk at Ngurore, Yola South LGA of the state. He noted that both were arrested last Sunday.

The NDLEA spokesperson also said that on the same day, a team of NDLEA operatives from Ondo State Command also arrested one James Godspower with 36.5kg of cannabis Sativa in Faloye, Ogbese, Akure North LGA of Ondo State.

Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) in his reaction, lauded the renewed synergy between the Agency and other security agencies in its operations, even as he commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Port Command, as well as those of Adamawa and Ondo state Commands for their resilience and commitment to work while charging them to remain vigilant.

