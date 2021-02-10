NDLEA intercepts N32bn cocaine at Lagos port, arrests two clearing agents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted cocaine worth N32bn at the Tincan Port, Lagos. The consignment, according to source, arrived Nigeria from Brazil on board a vessel marked MV SPAR SCORPIO. The vessel was placed on surveillance for some days leading to the arrest of two clearing agents who came for the consignment on Monday.

The Commander, Tin Can Port Command of the NDLEA, Sumaila Ethan, said the clearing agents were arrested, while the consignment was searched and the substance weighing 43.11kg was found in it.

He said, “After a thorough search, we discovered 40 compressed parcels, which after laboratory investigations, tested positive for cocaine. The two clearing agents have been taken into custody, while we continue with the investigation. The seizure is no doubt an attestation to the renewed vigour in the operations of the agency.

“The Tincan Port seizure followed the various seizures made at the Lagos and Abuja airports as well as in Edo, Katsina, Nasarawa and Benue states in the last three weeks.”

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the operatives of the Tincan Port Command, charging them and other officers and men from different commands across the country to remain vigilant.

He said, “The successes we recorded in the last three weeks can only serve as a challenge to raise the bar and do more. We’ll continue to do our best to motivate the officers and men of the agency, and we expect full commitment, dedication to work and discipline in return so that we can collectively achieve the goal of ridding our nation of illicit drugs.”