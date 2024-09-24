NDLEA intercepts drug lord, recovers N4.6bn cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Christian Ogbuji, for drug trafficking upon return to the country from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Ogbuji, who was apprehended barely a year after been convicted, was found in possession of 817 wraps of cocaine weighing 19.40 kilograms worth over N4 billion belonging to different drug cartels.



The suspect was said to approached the joint examination table at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, with a black traveling bag, which was searched by an operative who cleared the luggage before finding large wraps of cocaine concealed inside his backpack.



NDLEA Director for Media, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Tuesday, stating that vigilant officers intercepted and subjected Ogbuji to a secondary search after he attempted to sneak back to the carousel area to retrieve a black backpack he left on the conveyor belt.



Whole being interrogated, Ogbuji told the agency officers that he initially left the backpack containing the drug at the carousel area to evade NDLEA operatives, adding that he was unaware of the possibility of a secondary search.



The businessman also claimed he procured a new international passport to continue his criminal activities.



Previously, Ogbuji was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on May 10, 2023, upon arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951, for ingesting 93 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.986kg.



The enforcement agency revealed that the ex-convict was arraigned before Federal High Court 12 Abuja, presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, in charge no: FHC/ABJ/CR/192/2023, and convicted on July 13, 2023.



Upon the judgement, he was sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00), which he paid and was released.



The court also ordered the forfeiture of the seized 1.986 kilograms of cocaine, his international passport, 14 US dollars, and 9,000 Uganda shillings found on him.



In light of this significant arrest, NDLEA Chief Executive Officer Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of the MMIA Strategic Command for their excellent work, stating that the seizure sends a strong message to international drug cartels.



Marwa further vowed that the Agency will continue to disrupt drug cartel activities in Nigeria.