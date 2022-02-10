NDLEA intercepts codeine worth N2b in Lagos

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has intercepted 40,250 kilograms of codeine syrup worth over N2billion imported through two 40ft containers in Lagos.

The narcotic operatives revealed that the drugs were imported from India which arrived at the Apapa seaport, adding that the drug bust comes on the heels of a similar seizure of 14,080kg codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container on Wednesday.

As disclosed by the force’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, he stated that both seizures followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders such as Customs, DSS, Navy and others.

Babafemi, said that the latest consignments intercepted on Tuesday 8th February were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2, 012, 500, 000.

He further disclosed that the consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, adding that the Agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa, commended the operatives who ensured the seizures, adding that they should remain poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year.

To him, their resilience in the drug war would ensure that no gram of illicit drug is allowed to come into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.

He further commended the officers and men of the Apapa Port Special Area Command of the Agency, foreign partners and other port stakeholders for their vigilance, timely intelligence and cooperation which led to their successful seizure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

